Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will miss a minimum of four weeks after suffering a lower‑body injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, the team confirmed Wednesday.

The injury, sustained during Canada’s quarterfinal win against Czechia, forced Crosby to miss both the semifinal against Finland and the gold medal game against the United States.

Crosby is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks. https://t.co/K3WB2aQa9y — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 25, 2026

Crosby was hurt late in the second period of Canada’s quarterfinal matchup, appearing to get tangled awkwardly along the boards during a puck battle. He left the game and did not return, although Hockey Canada initially described the injury as “day‑to‑day.”

The 38‑year‑old did not dress for Canada’s semifinal against Finland, a game that Canada ultimately won without its captain. Hopes that Crosby might return for the gold medal final were extinguished the following morning, when Hockey Canada ruled him out entirely. Canada went on to face the United States in the championship game, losing 2-1 in overtime and capturing the silver medal.

Crosby won gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014. He finished the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan with six points in four games.

The Penguins said Crosby returned to Pittsburgh earlier this week for further evaluation. Team medical staff determined he will require at least four weeks of recovery before he can resume skating, though the timeline could shift depending on how he responds to treatment.