Doug Ford takes issue with Toronto’s 13-year timeline to build road safety measures

Premier Doug Ford speaks about roadway speed cameras at the Vaughan Joint Operations Centre in Vaughan, Ontario on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 3:24 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 3:25 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking issue with a Toronto city council report that concluded it would take upwards of 13 years and cost $52 million to build speed bumps and other traffic calming measures.

The recent report came after Ford banned automated speed cameras provincewide in the fall, saying they did not work and were nothing but a cash grab.

Evidence from municipalities and researchers at the Hospital for Sick Children concluded that speed cameras do work to slow traffic.

Related:

But Ford says he believes speed bumps, roundabouts and big, flashing signs would slow traffic down.

Toronto had 150 automated speed cameras before the provincial legislation came into force and had plans to add more.

Ford says Toronto City Hall is dysfunctional, and if he were in charge, he could get the work done in months.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

2h ago

Judge in Stronach trial concerned as cross-examination turns to 'shouting match'

TORONTO — The judge presiding over Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial is raising concerns over one of the complainants' behaviour on the stand, saying the woman's constant tangents and interruptions...

1h ago

Barrie police say mom drove impaired with child in vehicle, crashed into pillars

Barrie police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove while impaired with her five-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers were called to North Village Way in Park Place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

LeBlanc sets up talks with U.S. trade rep next week in Washington

OTTAWA — Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday he will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer late next week in Washington, D.C. The discussion comes as both countries...

4m ago

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

2h ago

Judge in Stronach trial concerned as cross-examination turns to 'shouting match'

TORONTO — The judge presiding over Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial is raising concerns over one of the complainants' behaviour on the stand, saying the woman's constant tangents and interruptions...

1h ago

Barrie police say mom drove impaired with child in vehicle, crashed into pillars

Barrie police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove while impaired with her five-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers were called to North Village Way in Park Place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

LeBlanc sets up talks with U.S. trade rep next week in Washington

OTTAWA — Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday he will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer late next week in Washington, D.C. The discussion comes as both countries...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
Charges dropped against Ontario man over alleged assault of home intruder

Charges have been dropped against a Lindsay, Ontario man who was accused of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he confronted an alleged intruder that broke into his home.

3h ago

2:43
Canada-wide warrant issued for man linked to killing of Toronto teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack.

5h ago

1:09
Toronto temperatures set to drop following warm-up relief

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills in between.

1h ago

0:40
Southwestern Ontario Crown Royal plant closes 2 days early

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down.

6h ago

2:28
New Liaison poll shows tightening provincial race between PCs and Liberals

A new Liaison poll shows Doug Ford's PCs are almost neck-and-neck with the leaderless Liberal party. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier is suggesting he doesn't believe in polls.

18h ago

More Videos