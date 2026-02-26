Doug Ford takes issue with Toronto’s 13-year timeline to build road safety measures

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking issue with a Toronto city council report that concluded it would take upwards of 13 years and cost $52 million to build speed bumps and other traffic calming measures.

The recent report came after Ford banned automated speed cameras provincewide in the fall, saying they did not work and were nothing but a cash grab.

Evidence from municipalities and researchers at the Hospital for Sick Children concluded that speed cameras do work to slow traffic.

But Ford says he believes speed bumps, roundabouts and big, flashing signs would slow traffic down.

Toronto had 150 automated speed cameras before the provincial legislation came into force and had plans to add more.

Ford says Toronto City Hall is dysfunctional, and if he were in charge, he could get the work done in months.