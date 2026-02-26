Marchand scores twice as the Panthers reignite playoff push with win over Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) defends a shot by Florida Panthers left wing A.J. Greer (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Olympic silver medalist Brad Marchand scored twice, Evan Rodrigues got the first short-handed goal of his career and added an assist, and the Florida Panthers resumed their playoff push with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Marchand now has 27 goals, tying Sam Reinhart for the team lead. Olympic bronze medalist Anton Lundell had two assists for Florida, while Carter Verhaeghe and gold medalist Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Panthers — the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions who began the night eight points out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for Florida, which had lost five of its last six games going into the break.

John Tavares scored for Toronto, which started the night six points out of a playoff berth and — like the Panthers — is looking for some late-season magic to get into the postseason. Joseph Woll stopped 31 shots .

Marchand — after watching a celebration of USA Hockey’s Olympic gold medal to start the game, a win that came over his Canada club — opened the scoring just 3:18 into the contest, the start of a three-goal opening period for the Panthers.

It was only the second time this season that Florida scored three times in an opening period; it had four goals in the first 20 minutes of an 8-3 win in Nashville on Nov. 24.

Verhaeghe made it 2-0 and Rodrigues — in his 604th career game — got the short-handed tally to make it 3-0. Marchand added an empty-netter with 3:09 left, and Tkachuk got another one with 1:52 remaining.

The game was Florida’s 32nd home contest of the season, tied for most in the league. The Panthers are home again Friday, then play 15 of their final 23 games on the road.

