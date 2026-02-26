Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada’s most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run.

The announcement was made Thursday morning, marking the end of an era for a host whose voice has become synonymous with Toronto morning radio.

“It’s no secret that I love radio. Working in the iconic CHUM universe for 40 years has been an absolute privilege,” Denis said in a statement. “As I make the decision to step away from the station I love, I look back with pride and gratitude, knowing I had the honour of saying, ‘I worked at CHUM.’ And now, the real adventure is ahead – and I’m looking forward to all of it.”

CHUM 104.5 says it will spend the coming months celebrating her legacy with special programming and tributes leading up to her final broadcast this summer.

“Marilyn’s historic career has spanned radio and television, and she has connected with listeners and viewers across the country through her candid approach, sense of humour, and ability to lead unforgettable conversations and interviews,” said Bell Media executive Dave Daigle. “While we will all miss having Marilyn wake us up every morning, we are incredibly proud to have been her home for the last 40 years.”

Denis began her broadcasting career in the U.S. before returning to Canada, becoming the first female DJ at KRPL in Moscow, Idaho, and later taking on roles in Calgary as a programmer, music director, and traffic reporter.

In 1986, she auditioned to co-host CHUM’s morning show alongside Roger Ashby—an on-air partnership that helped cement her place in Toronto’s media landscape.

She also balanced her radio work with a breakthrough television career, including nearly two decades hosting Cityline and 13 seasons of The Marilyn Denis Show on CTV, which concluded in 2023.