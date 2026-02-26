Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Canadian broadcaster Marilyn Denis is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years. Photo: Bell Media.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 26, 2026 9:43 am.

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada’s most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run.

The announcement was made Thursday morning, marking the end of an era for a host whose voice has become synonymous with Toronto morning radio.

“It’s no secret that I love radio. Working in the iconic CHUM universe for 40 years has been an absolute privilege,” Denis said in a statement. “As I make the decision to step away from the station I love, I look back with pride and gratitude, knowing I had the honour of saying, ‘I worked at CHUM.’ And now, the real adventure is ahead – and I’m looking forward to all of it.”

CHUM 104.5 says it will spend the coming months celebrating her legacy with special programming and tributes leading up to her final broadcast this summer.

“Marilyn’s historic career has spanned radio and television, and she has connected with listeners and viewers across the country through her candid approach, sense of humour, and ability to lead unforgettable conversations and interviews,” said Bell Media executive Dave Daigle. “While we will all miss having Marilyn wake us up every morning, we are incredibly proud to have been her home for the last 40 years.”

Denis began her broadcasting career in the U.S. before returning to Canada, becoming the first female DJ at KRPL in Moscow, Idaho, and later taking on roles in Calgary as a programmer, music director, and traffic reporter.

In 1986, she auditioned to co-host CHUM’s morning show alongside Roger Ashby—an on-air partnership that helped cement her place in Toronto’s media landscape.

She also balanced her radio work with a breakthrough television career, including nearly two decades hosting Cityline and 13 seasons of The Marilyn Denis Show on CTV, which concluded in 2023.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

1m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

55m ago

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train. "This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by...

breaking

1h ago

Oshawa home destroyed in weekend explosion as police appeal for video

A late‑night house explosion in Oshawa is under investigation after a residential property was levelled by fire over the weekend. Durham police say officers were called to the area of Gibbons Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

1m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

55m ago

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train. "This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by...

breaking

1h ago

Oshawa home destroyed in weekend explosion as police appeal for video

A late‑night house explosion in Oshawa is under investigation after a residential property was levelled by fire over the weekend. Durham police say officers were called to the area of Gibbons Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Mild end to the week before temperatures plummet

Below seasonal temperatures on Thursday with cloud cover building in the afternoon. Sunny and mild to end the week.

14h ago

2:43
Survivor of forced sterilization supports Bill S-228

Thousands of Canadians have been forcibly sterilized for almost a century, one survivor shares her story as she advocates for survivors. New Bill S-228 would emend the criminal code, bringing an end to the practice.

1h ago

1:03
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews responds to criticism on White House visit

Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews responded to criticism on the U.S. men's hockey team's visit to the White House following their gold medal win against Canada at the Olympics.

19h ago

2:01
Giorgio Mammoliti, former Toronto city councillor, dead at 64

Former MPP and Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti has died. He was 64.

16h ago

1:31
Canada pledges $8M in humanitarian aid for Cuba

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai have announced the country will be sending $8 million in food aid to Cuba amid the U.S. fuel blockade.

19h ago

More Videos