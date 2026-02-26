Max Scherzer’s return to the Toronto Blue Jays may have been negotiated at the front office level, but if you ask his family, the real dealmaker was his daughter.

On Thursday, Erica Scherzer—wife of the three-time Cy Young Award winner—took to Instagram to share a heart‑melting post celebrating Scherzer’s re-signing with the Blue Jays on a one‑year, $3 million contract, with incentives that could push the value to $10 million, as Sportsnet reported.

The spotlight of her post wasn’t Max. It was Brooke, their daughter, whose handwritten offseason letter addressed to the Blue Jays was photographed and shared in full.

“Back in December, Brooke wrote this letter, put it in an envelope and asked us to mail it to the Blue Jays,” Erica wrote on Instagram. “Looks like she gets her wish. Last season had an amazing impact on our entire family, and we couldn’t be more excited to be back in Toronto!! Season 19 here we go!”

The letter itself is nothing short of amazing.

“Dear Blue Jays, I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time,” wrote Brooke, dated Dec. 12, 2025. “I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, CN Tower and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season. Love, Max Scherzer’s daughter.”

Last year, Toronto advanced to the World Series before falling in seven games to the Dodgers. Scherzer, despite an injury‑hit regular season, was effective in the postseason with a 3.77 ERA across 14 1/3 innings, including his Game 7 start at Rogers Centre.

Photo courtesy: emaysway/Instagram.

The Scherzers’ appreciation for Toronto

Shortly after the heartbreaking Game 7 loss, Erica Scherzer posted on Instagram to express admiration for Toronto and the Blue Jays organization, writing, in part, “our family fell in love with your beauty, culture and people.”

“Normally, at the end of a season, regardless of the outcome, you’re ready to go home and recharge. Never have I seen a team full of players and their families that did not want the season to end and wished they could play for many more weeks, just to get more time together,” Erica Scherzer wrote on Nov. 3.

“I feel incredibly blessed to still live this beautiful baseball life and to watch Max live out his dream. I’m devastated the season is over, proud for what this team accomplished, and grateful for the experiences and lifelong friendships that came from it.”

Scherzer, who turns 42 in July, returns for what will be his 19th MLB season after posting a 5.19 ERA over 85 regular-season innings last year. The future Hall of Famer enters the 2026 season 37 innings short of 3,000 for his career.

The 41-year-old returns to a crowded Blue Jays starting rotation that currently features Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios and Eric Lauer. Shane Bieber is expected to begin the season on the injured list, while Bowden Francis will be out long-term after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

None of the competition matters to Brooke; she got her wish, her dad is back in Toronto.