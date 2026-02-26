Telus, Rogers have most reliable cell networks, Bell has fastest 5G downloads: report

A person types on a cellphone in Ottawa on, Dec. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 4:10 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 8:17 pm.

A new report says Rogers and Telus have Canada’s most reliable and consistent mobile networks, while Bell maintains the best 5G download speeds of the major carriers.

The annual study by Opensignal, which collected data from Oct. 1 to Dec. 29 of last year, graded the Big 3 providers across a variety of categories measuring customers’ cellular connectivity experiences.

“There is intense competition for the top spots — and eight of our 15 awards are held jointly by two or more operators,” said Opensignal principal analyst Fiona Armstrong-Mills, who authored the report.

“Telus now leads as the operator with the most awards, winning ten awards — eight awards jointly and two outright. Rogers is close behind at nine, with five jointly and four outright.”

This year’s edition said Rogers and Telus are tied for best reliability and consistency. The categories measure how often users can accomplish common tasks on their devices.

Telus scored 945 points on a scale from 100 to 1,000 for reliability, while Rogers scored 944 in a statistical tie. Bell’s score was 932.

Telus also had an 82.9 per cent rating when it came to consistency, which was statistically tied with Rogers at 82.8 per cent.

Bell, which was the joint winner of four categories, ranked first outright for 5G download speed with a score of 194.8 megabits per second — a lead of more than 24 megabits per second over runner-up Telus.

However, those two companies tied for the top spot in overall download speed.

The report also touted upload speeds experienced by customers on Rogers’ network. It said Rogers has both the top overall upload speed experience and 5G upload speed experience with scores of 13.1 megabits per second and 25.3 megabits per second, respectively.

The former is the tighter category, with just one megabit per second separating first and last place, while Rogers held a three megabits per second lead over second-placed Bell when it comes to 5G upload speeds.

Rogers also boasts the best 5G availability, the report said, a category which is based on the percentage of time users with a 5G device and subscription can detect a 5G signal on their cellphone.

Rogers Communications is the parent company of this website

