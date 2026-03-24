One of Canada’s Most Wanted fugitives arrested in Mississippi for 2024 Toronto murder of ‘gentle giant’

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Oxford, Mississippi in connection to a 2024 double shooting in Toronto that claimed the life of a beloved 31-year-old father.

Adrian Walker, who was a suspect on BOLO Canada’s 25 Most Wanted List, was arrested on Monday, March 23, 2026, Toronto police said in a release Tuesday.

Walker will now be transported back to Toronto to face charges of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Trevor Dalton-John — described by friends and neighbours as a “gentle giant” who ran a security company.

Walker is also facing a charge of attempted murder in relation to the May 7, 2024 double shooting in the Winona Drive and Vaughan Road area of Oakwood Village.

Investigators said a man and a woman were standing outside an apartment building when a vehicle pulled up, and either one or multiple suspects opened fire. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the man, later identified as Dalton-John, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 31-year-old Trevor John. He was fatally shot on Tuesday. May 7, 2024, in Toronto’s Oakwood Village. Photo: Toronto police.

A second suspect, Kemyan Franklyn, 20, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder on May 30, 2024.