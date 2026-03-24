Man arrested in firearms probe was wanted for 2025 shootings linked to tow truck turf war

Footage released by Toronto Police show two shooting incidents from the same night at a tow yard and car wash, captured by nearby security cameras.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 24, 2026 11:24 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2026 12:04 pm.

Toronto police say a man who was arrested earlier this month in a Gun and Gang Task Force investigation was wanted in connection to two shootings last year with the links to an ongoing tow truck turf war.

On Monday, March 16, 2026, officers conducted search warrants on a vehicle and at a residence in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area.

During the searches police say they located a total of three firearms and arrested four people.

One of the suspects arrested was Daykwon Joseph, 21, of Toronto.

At the time of his recent arrest, investigators said Joseph was also wanted on warrants in connection to two shootings at a tow yard and car wash, on March 4, 2025, that police had previously linked to the ongoing tow truck turf war.

“On March 4, suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle in the Weston Rd. and St. Clair Ave. W. area, shot and injured a person who was walking and drove to a nearby tow yard where they opened fire on a second victim who sustained life-threatening injuries,” a police release outlined.

“Later that night, the same suspects drove the stolen vehicle to a gas station in the Lawrence Ave. E. and Warden Ave. area where they ambushed a man washing his car, shooting him without warning. He was seriously injured.”

Joseph faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, as well as numerous weapons charges.

Also charged in connection to the March 16 search warrants are Zahki Wong-Campbell, 18, of Toronto, Tatiana Brown, 20, of Vaughan, and Malachi Wong, 21, of Toronto.

Investigators had previously linked the March 4th shootings, and other violent incidents, to the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough’s Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured, saying some of the same suspects were involved.

Joseph has not been charged in connection to the Piper Arms incident and police are still trying to ascertain a connection to the various events.

“Where it is connected is the group of people that we identified as being part of the tow truck shootings have also done the pub shooting. Whether that was a one-off — the reasons that they did it we are still investigating that. But the only link right now is the same group of individuals doing all these shootings,” Superintendent Paul MacIntyre said last summer.

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