Weekend need-to-know: Battle of Ontario returns to Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Maple Leafs logo at Scotiabank Arena. Photo: GETTY.

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 26, 2026 9:08 am.

As we officially enter March this weekend, head to Scotiabank Arena to catch the Battle of Ontario or wish for some warm weather at the Camping and RV show.

Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend.

Battle of Ontario

The Battle of Ontario returns to Scotiabank Arena with the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Ottawa Senators this weekend.

In their first home game back from the Olympic break, 7th-place Toronto will look to get back in the win column against 6th-place Ottawa.

Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show

Planning for an RV or camping trip this summer? Well, you can find everything you need at the Toronto Spring Camping and RV show.

Camping accessories and RV parts will be plentiful in the 15,000-square-foot marketplace. There will also be seminars to learn about RV living, live entertainment and contests.

It’s happening at the International Centre from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are still available on their website.

Scarborough Eid Bazaar

Find the perfect gift for Eid at the Scarborough Eid Bazaar this weekend.

At the Brighton Convention Centre, there will be a wide variety of vendors offering unique items or treats for yourself with shopping, food and fun.

It’s happening this Sunday from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are free and available now.

Monet: The Immersive Experience

Enjoy the works of Claude Monet in a new and immersive experience at YZD. The artist’s masterpieces will be displayed in a 360-degree digital show with sound effects, projection mapping and more.

The exhibit opens this weekend and runs through the end of April.

You can purchase tickets to the show on their website.

TTC/GO Transit

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Keele and St. George stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from Saturday to Sunday for planned track work. Regular subway service will resume on Monday.

Road Closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

3m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

1m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

26m ago

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train. "This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by...

breaking

2h ago

