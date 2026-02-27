3 charged after lengthy probe into 2024 armed home invasion in King Township

York Regional Police have charged three men in connection with a 2024 armed home invasion in the Township of King that ended with a Good Samaritan being shot.

Officers were called to a home in the Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail area on Nov. 4, 2024, at around 6:23 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation was launched, and police learned that two armed suspects had broken into the residence.

A male who didn’t live at the home tried to assist the homeowners and was shot when he was confronted by the suspects.

On Feb. 26, following a lengthy investigation, search warrants were executed at residences in Grimsby, Toronto and Oshawa.

Clayton McFarlane, 44, of Oshawa, Darnyl Campbell, 33, of Grimsby, and Andrew Dove, 39, of Toronto, were arrested. McFarlane and Campbell face the most serious charges of attempt to commit murder and robbery with a firearm.

Dove faces a single charge of failing to comply with the release order.