Toronto man charged after alleged Snapchat meeting leads to sexual assault in Ajax

Austin Jeffrey Stremble, 22, of Toronto, is charged with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 27, 2026 12:43 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 12:45 pm.

A 22-year-old Toronto man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation in Ajax earlier this month, Durham police say.

Officers responded to a report on July 5, after a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man she had previously connected with on Snapchat. The incident occurred in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street East.

Police say the suspect was later located and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and released the Snapchat handle allegedly used by the suspect: “AJSWRLD22.”

Austin Jeffrey Stremble, 22, of Toronto, is charged with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

updated

2h ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

1h ago

Misconduct case fallout grows as police watchdog steps in to investigate suspended Peel officers

A provincial police watchdog has taken over the misconduct investigation into three Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers who were suspended amid the sweeping Project South corruption probe, which...

5h ago

Man critically injured in stabbing at Riverdale apartment building

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Riverdale apartment building. Toronto police were called to Queen Street East and Logan Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

updated

2h ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

1h ago

Misconduct case fallout grows as police watchdog steps in to investigate suspended Peel officers

A provincial police watchdog has taken over the misconduct investigation into three Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers who were suspended amid the sweeping Project South corruption probe, which...

5h ago

Man critically injured in stabbing at Riverdale apartment building

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Riverdale apartment building. Toronto police were called to Queen Street East and Logan Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Carney arrives in India ahead of trade meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set foot in India ahead of his crucial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade following years of a fragile Canada-India relationship.

2h ago

0:48
Canadian held in ICE facility for months facing harsh conditions, family says

The family of 39-year-old Curtis Wright, who was born in Edmonton but has been living in the U.S. for decades, says he was detained by ICE in November and has since been held at a Texas facility with poor living conditions.

3h ago

2:58
Ontario Premier Ford marks one year since third provincial election win

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is marking one year since his PCs third consecutive provincial election win, however some opposition leaders aren't happy about his time in office.

3h ago

2:50
Sunny travel destinations narrowing for Canadians

In the wake of cartel violence in Puerto Vallarta and a fuel shortage in Cuba, Canadians are having a harder time booking or rebooking an affordable escape to the sun. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:51
Sentencing hearing held for man in drunk driving crash that killed three siblings

The man responsible for killing 3 children in a drunk driving crash in Etobicoke was in court today for sentencing. Erica Natividad with the outpouring of emotion, as family members read their victim impact statements.

19h ago

More Videos