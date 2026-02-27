A 22-year-old Toronto man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation in Ajax earlier this month, Durham police say.

Officers responded to a report on July 5, after a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man she had previously connected with on Snapchat. The incident occurred in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street East.

Police say the suspect was later located and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and released the Snapchat handle allegedly used by the suspect: “AJSWRLD22.”

Austin Jeffrey Stremble, 22, of Toronto, is charged with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.