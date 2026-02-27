Canada can’t brush aside security concerns about India, ex-adviser warns

Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Jaykumar Rawal, minister of protocol for the government of Maharashtra, as he arrives in Mumbai, India on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2026 4:20 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 4:36 pm.

OTTAWA — A former national security and intelligence adviser to the federal government says it “strains credibility” to suggest India has stopped harmful meddling in Canadian affairs.

Vincent Rigby, who now teaches at McGill University, says Canada needs to strike a balance between poking India in the eye and pretending national security threats no longer exist as the countries try to rebuild their relationship.

Asked during a briefing with reporters whether agents acting on behalf of India are currently involved in extortion or violent threats, a federal official said this week that Ottawa is confident this sort of activity is no longer happening.

The comments by the official, who was speaking on background, have prompted widespread skepticism.

Rigby also questions whether India has suddenly abandoned transnational repression tactics in Canada.

Stewart Prest, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia, says Mark Carney’s determination to mend fences with India risks opening a “credibility gap” between what the government says and what Canadians are seeing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

27m ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

3h ago

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Top Stories

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

27m ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

3h ago

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Carney arrives in India ahead of trade meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set foot in India ahead of his crucial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade following years of a fragile Canada-India relationship.

4h ago

0:48
Canadian held in ICE facility for months facing harsh conditions, family says

The family of 39-year-old Curtis Wright, who was born in Edmonton but has been living in the U.S. for decades, says he was detained by ICE in November and has since been held at a Texas facility with poor living conditions.

5h ago

2:58
Ontario Premier Ford marks one year since third provincial election win

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is marking one year since his PCs third consecutive provincial election win, however some opposition leaders aren't happy about his time in office.

5h ago

2:51
Sentencing hearing held for man in drunk driving crash that killed three siblings

The man responsible for killing 3 children in a drunk driving crash in Etobicoke was in court today for sentencing. Erica Natividad with the outpouring of emotion, as family members read their victim impact statements.

22h ago

2:38
Ford government unveils final design of new $1B Science Centre at Ontario Place

While critics remain skeptical about the new Science Centre at Ontario Place, the Ford government has unveiled the final designs for the building and announced a $1B contract has been awarded. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

More Videos