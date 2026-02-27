China suspends some canola, seafood tariffs on Canada after Carney visit

Canola plants bloom in a pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., Friday, July 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2026 2:15 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 4:41 pm.

China’s government says it will suspend some tariffs on Canadian agricultural goods following a recent visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The country’s finance ministry says 100 per cent tariffs on canola meal and peas, and a 25 per cent levy on lobsters and crabs, will not be imposed.

A statement says the announcement, which made no mention of canola seed tariffs, will take effect March 1 and continue through to the end of 2026.

The announcement comes after Carney met earlier this year with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a visit that saw the leaders ink a deal on electric vehicles and canola.

The pair agreed Canada would import up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles each year at a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent in exchange for lower duties on canola seed.

Carney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

28m ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

3h ago

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Top Stories

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

28m ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

3h ago

U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery. The university says Anil Kishen...

1h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Carney arrives in India ahead of trade meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set foot in India ahead of his crucial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade following years of a fragile Canada-India relationship.

4h ago

0:48
Canadian held in ICE facility for months facing harsh conditions, family says

The family of 39-year-old Curtis Wright, who was born in Edmonton but has been living in the U.S. for decades, says he was detained by ICE in November and has since been held at a Texas facility with poor living conditions.

5h ago

2:58
Ontario Premier Ford marks one year since third provincial election win

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is marking one year since his PCs third consecutive provincial election win, however some opposition leaders aren't happy about his time in office.

5h ago

2:51
Sentencing hearing held for man in drunk driving crash that killed three siblings

The man responsible for killing 3 children in a drunk driving crash in Etobicoke was in court today for sentencing. Erica Natividad with the outpouring of emotion, as family members read their victim impact statements.

22h ago

2:38
Ford government unveils final design of new $1B Science Centre at Ontario Place

While critics remain skeptical about the new Science Centre at Ontario Place, the Ford government has unveiled the final designs for the building and announced a $1B contract has been awarded. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

More Videos