Influencer charged in human trafficking case, police say

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2026 4:30 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 5:35 pm.

VANCOUVER — The RCMP say a social media influencer from Vancouver is facing six charges in a case where a victim is alleged to have been trafficked in British Columbia and Ontario.

Charges against 31-year-old Tevin Douglas include trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services and sexual assault.

An investigation was launched last May into offences that are alleged to have occurred between July and December 2023.

Police say it’s alleged that the victim was trafficked throughout B.C.’s Lower Mainland and in the Greater Toronto Area.

Douglas was arrested at his home in Vancouver, and he has been released by a court on numerous conditions.

The B.C. Counter Human Trafficking Unit says in a statement that this type of crime is rarely confined to a single victim or even a single province, and they are appealing for more people to contact police if they have information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press

