Man pinned under farm machinery in Oshawa has died: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 80s who was pinned under farm machinery in Oshawa on Friday has died in hospital.

Emergency crews attended a private farm on Ritson Road North near Howden Road in North Oshawa at around 2 p.m.

They arrived to find the man trapped under a tractor.

He was extricated and taken to hospital where he died.

It’s not clear how he became trapped.

No further details were immediately available.