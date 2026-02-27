Man pinned under farm machinery in Oshawa has died: Durham police

Chopper footage of a rescue effort at an Oshawa property where a male became trapped under a tractor. CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 27, 2026 5:31 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 5:45 pm.

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 80s who was pinned under farm machinery in Oshawa on Friday has died in hospital.

Emergency crews attended a private farm on Ritson Road North near Howden Road in North Oshawa at around 2 p.m.

They arrived to find the man trapped under a tractor.

He was extricated and taken to hospital where he died.

It’s not clear how he became trapped.

No further details were immediately available.

