Man pinned under farm machinery in Oshawa has died: Durham police
Posted February 27, 2026 5:31 pm.
Last Updated February 27, 2026 5:45 pm.
Durham Regional Police say a man in his 80s who was pinned under farm machinery in Oshawa on Friday has died in hospital.
Emergency crews attended a private farm on Ritson Road North near Howden Road in North Oshawa at around 2 p.m.
They arrived to find the man trapped under a tractor.
He was extricated and taken to hospital where he died.
It’s not clear how he became trapped.
No further details were immediately available.