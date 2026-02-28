Canadians in Middle East should be vigilant as tensions rise: Anand

OTTAWA — Canadians in the Middle East are being warned to stay vigilant following the United States and Israel’s launch of an attack on Iran.

The first apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei was in his offices at the time of the strike. He hasn’t been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the U.S. had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the U.S. and appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”

Trump on Friday had said he was unhappy with the latest talks but indicated he would give negotiators more time to reach a deal to avert another war in the Middle East.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canadians in Iran should leave now if they can do so safely.

The federal government is advising Canadians to avoid all travel to Iran “due to the risk of civil unrest, tensions in the region, the high risk of arbitrary detention and the unpredictable enforcement of local laws.”

Anand added that Canadians in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon should also consider leaving while commercial options remain available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2026.

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

