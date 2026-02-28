March held in Richmond Hill for regime change in Iran

The Iranian diaspora took to the streets across in Richmond Hill on Saturday, continuing a series of protests in support of those calling for regime change within Iran over the past few months.

Thousands to potentially tens of thousands of protesters sounded a note of optimism as they marched down Yonge Street, celebrating the news that Israel and the United States had lauched military operations against the Iranian regime.

“We call this regime a regime that occupies Iran, not even a simple dictator, they simply occupy Iran and they are killing the Iranian people,” said Alan Bostakian, who helped organize Saturday’s march.

Protesters once again called for the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, saying he is only leader capable of helping eventually transition Iran to a democracy.

“I believe that we will change the regime, we are so brave, we will do so, and then we will get the power back,” one demonstrator tells CityNews.

“We need help internationlly to weaken the pillars and from that moment onwards, the people of Iran will know what they have to do,” added another.

“They’ve been massacring and destroying our country for almost 50 years and we’re happy that the Western governments are now supporting us, even with their military,” said one man.

While there were no official crowd estimates provided by local police, around 350,000 people marched down Yonge Street during a rally in North York on February 13, calling for an end to government repression in Iran as widespread protests inside the country were met with violent crackdowns. A similar peaceful rally earlier this month in downtown Toronto drew 150,000 people.

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto in opposition to the military action carried out by the U.S. and Israel. Several other “Hands Off Iran” protests were held in other cities around the world, including New York and London.

The death toll from nationwide protests that erupted on December 28 has exceeded 7,000, with many more still feared dead, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Iran’s government saying last month that 3,117 people were killed.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report