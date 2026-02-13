Major rally in North York to force street closures, TTC diversions on Saturday

Thousands of people are shown protesting in downtown Toronto on February 1, 2026, in support of the Iranian people. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By John Marchesan

Posted February 13, 2026 9:32 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 9:37 pm.

A major rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran is scheduled to bring large sections of North York to a stand still on Saturday afternoon. 

Toronto police are expecting crowds upwards of 200,000 as a 3.8 km march moves south on Yonge Street from Steeles Avenue to North York Boulevard. that will force the full closure of Yonge Street between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with surrounding roads restricted to local traffic only.

“If you’re in the neighbourhood, please plan ahead as significant traffic delays are expected,” Toronto police said in a release on Friday. “Police will be present to help ensure everyone’s safety.”

The TTC says the 97 Yonge bus will be on detour around the affected area starting at 11 a.m. and they are also warning of “extreme traffic and transit delays” until at least 6 p.m.

“Due to the high volume of foot traffic expected outside North York Centre Station, access to that station will be limited and monitored for safety and security reasons,” the TTC said.

“Staggered station closures will be implemented as needed to manage crowd levels and maintain safe conditions on subway platforms.”

A similar peaceful rally earlier this month in downtown Toronto drew hundreds of thousands of people.

Countrywide protests erupted in Iran on Dec. 28 after an economic crisis sent the country’s currency into free fall. While early demonstrations were driven by rising costs of living, protesters have since shifted their focus to broader demands for political change.

 The death toll from those nationwide protests has exceeded 7,000, with many more still feared dead, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Iran’s government offered its only death toll on Jan. 21, saying 3,117 people were killed. 

