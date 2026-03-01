Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of breaking into multiple commercial businesses in the city’s downtown core.

Authorities say they received three separate calls on Feb. 26 about a man who was seen forcing his way into properties near Bay Street and Wellesley Street.

Investigators believe the suspect shattered the front entrances of the establishments with a glass-breaker tool. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole the cash register from two businesses.

“The suspect fled all locations prior to police arrival,” officials wrote in a press release issued Sunday.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket covered in white paint stains with a white and red logo patch on the right arm. He was also wearing a black hoodie, black bandana, black pants and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.