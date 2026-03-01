Man wanted for breaking into multiple stores, stealing cash registers

Toronto police have released images of a man who is wanted in a break and enter investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 1, 2026 8:38 am.

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of breaking into multiple commercial businesses in the city’s downtown core.

Authorities say they received three separate calls on Feb. 26 about a man who was seen forcing his way into properties near Bay Street and Wellesley Street.

Investigators believe the suspect shattered the front entrances of the establishments with a glass-breaker tool. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole the cash register from two businesses.

“The suspect fled all locations prior to police arrival,” officials wrote in a press release issued Sunday.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket covered in white paint stains with a white and red logo patch on the right arm. He was also wearing a black hoodie, black bandana, black pants and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada backs Qatar and United Arab Emirates against Iran attacks

DELHI — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says attacks by Iran against Canada’s partners in the Middle East must stop. Anand said in online posts she strongly condemns the targeting of Qatar and...

1h ago

Iran vows revenge after the killing of its top leader and trades strikes with Israel in widening war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran vowed revenge Sunday after the killing of its supreme leader and traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by a surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment...

21m ago

Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader. The Associated Press

1h ago

AI meeting tools might be time savers but beware their risks: privacy experts

Someone may be listening in on your next meeting — and it's not your micromanaging boss a few desks over, nor your spouse or kids across the room. Artificial intelligence-based tools like Fireflies.ai,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada backs Qatar and United Arab Emirates against Iran attacks

DELHI — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says attacks by Iran against Canada’s partners in the Middle East must stop. Anand said in online posts she strongly condemns the targeting of Qatar and...

1h ago

Iran vows revenge after the killing of its top leader and trades strikes with Israel in widening war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran vowed revenge Sunday after the killing of its supreme leader and traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by a surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment...

21m ago

Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader. The Associated Press

1h ago

AI meeting tools might be time savers but beware their risks: privacy experts

Someone may be listening in on your next meeting — and it's not your micromanaging boss a few desks over, nor your spouse or kids across the room. Artificial intelligence-based tools like Fireflies.ai,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
The Toronto Rock battle their rivals from Buffalo

In their only meeting of the season, the Toronto Rock squared off against the Buffalo Bandits looking to win a second straight game on their home floor. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

11h ago

1:44
Iranian State Media say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday

11h ago

2:46
Mark Carney in India for pivotal trip to repair relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in India, marking the first time a Canadian Prime Minister has visited the country in 8 years. Karling Donoghue reports on his efforts to repair the relationship between, and strengthen economic ties.

14h ago

2:34
Thousands march in Richmond Hill supporting Iran regime change

The demonstrators saying they support military action in the country and believe Iranians will take the opportunity to topple the regime. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:38
1 man shot and killed by police in Mississauga

Rhianne Campbell reports the SIU is investigating the incident officers say began with following a domestic dispute.

15h ago

More Videos