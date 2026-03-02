Durham police issues community safety alert for convicted murderer living in Oshawa
Posted March 2, 2026 10:39 pm.
Durham Regional Police have issued a community safety alert for a convicted murderer who is currently living in Oshawa.
Darren Scott Ray, 65, has been released on an Unescorted Temporary Absence Permit. He is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
In the alert, police say he poses a significant risk to the community and has a history of serious criminal convictions.
His photo has been released and he is described as an Indigenous man, five foot nine inches tall, 199 pounds with an average build. Ray is bald and wears glasses.
Durham police say they will be monitoring his whereabouts and activities.
He also must abide by several conditions under the permit including:
- Travel directly to your destination, as set out in your permit, and report to your parole supervisor as directed by the releasing authority and follow the release plan approved by the releasing authority.
- Not to own, possess or have the control of any weapon, as defined in section 2 of the Criminal Code, except as authorized by your parole supervisor.
- Remain within the boundaries of Durham Region as authorized by your parole supervisor.
- Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.
- Not to be in the presence of any male or female children under the age of 18 unless you are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows your criminal history, and has been previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.
- Do not associate or communicate with any person you know or have reason to believe is involved in criminal activity.
- Immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with males and females and any changes to the status of the relationships/friendships to your parole supervisor. This includes attempts to initiate the above.
- Immediately disclose all relationships and friendships with males and females who have parental responsibilities for children under the age of 18 years.