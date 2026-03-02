Durham police issues community safety alert for convicted murderer living in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have issued a community safety alert for a convicted murderer who is currently living in Oshawa.

Darren Scott Ray, 65, has been released on an Unescorted Temporary Absence Permit. He is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

In the alert, police say he poses a significant risk to the community and has a history of serious criminal convictions.

His photo has been released and he is described as an Indigenous man, five foot nine inches tall, 199 pounds with an average build. Ray is bald and wears glasses.

Durham police say they will be monitoring his whereabouts and activities.

He also must abide by several conditions under the permit including: