Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public’s assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide.

Mezhgan Aini, 38, who also went by “Sara” or “Sarah,” was last seen in June 2022. She lived in the area of Queen Frederica Drive and Dundas Street East near Dixie Road and had not been heard from by family members overseas for years.

In a press release, authorities noted that loved ones in Afghanistan reported her missing to PRP in June 2025, telling investigators they had been unable to reach her for an extended period.

Peel Regional Police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has now taken over the investigation, officially treating her disappearance as a homicide.

Aini is described as five-foot-two with a medium build and long, straight black hair.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near her home between June and September 2022, or anyone with information about Aini or her family, to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau.

