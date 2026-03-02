Ontario and Nova Scotia sign interprovincial alcohol trade deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston signed a new interprovincial agreement to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol trade deal.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 2, 2026 3:55 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 4:00 pm.

The premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia announced Monday that the two provinces have entered into a first-of-its-kind interprovincial trade deal for alcohol sales.

The agreement will allow residents to purchase alcohol directly from local producers in the other province, including distilleries, wineries and breweries.

Thus far, Ontarians have only been able to buy alcoholic beverages from another province if they were carried by the Liquor Control board of Ontario (LCBO), ordered via the LCBO’s private ordering program or bought in another province and brought back for personal use.

Starting Tuesday, producers in both provinces can begin applying for authorization to sell in the other province, with Alcohol producers in Ontario requiring permission from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) and those in Nova Scotia requiring the same from the LCBO.

In a release, Premier Doug Ford’s office said the agreement will give consumers 19 years and older “the ability to conveniently purchase their favourite Ontario alcoholic beverages in Nova Scotia and their favourite Nova Scotia alcoholic beverages in Ontario” for personal consumption.

A “mark-up structure” will be implemented by both provinces that aligns with domestic tax rates and to “ensure fairness and competitiveness for domestic producers”

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol sales deal between the provinces is part of a larger plan to “tear down barriers to interprovincial trade, which will give consumers greater choice and convenience, while creating more opportunities for producers,” read the release.

The move comes after Ontario passed the Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act last year, which included legislative changes that allowed for the development of a framework for DTC sales of alcohol between provinces.

“With President Trump taking direct aim at Ontario companies and workers, it has never been more important to boost interprovincial trade and support local businesses,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“Ontario is leading the way to unlock free trade within Canada. Our agreement means Nova Scotia residents can conveniently purchase any of their favourite Ontario craft beers, wines and more, while Ontario residents will be able to buy the very best Nova Scotia has to offer.”

Since last July, Ontario has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with 10 other jurisdictions, committing to further pan-Canadian DTC alcohol sales, with May 2026 deadline for implementation.

