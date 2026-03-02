The clock is ticking for Ottawa to appoint a new parliamentary budget officer

Jason Jacques, Interim Parliamentary Budget Officer, prepares to appear at the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates (OGGO) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2026 11:33 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The clock is ticking for the Liberal government to appoint a new fiscal watchdog as the interim parliamentary budget officer’s term is set to expire Monday.

Interim PBO Jason Jacques was appointed to a six-month term in September that’s set to end at 5 p.m. ET and no permanent successor has been named.

If no budget officer is in place, the office itself cannot publish any reports or accept new work requests from parliamentarians.

Ottawa opened applications for a new permanent PBO in November and last week a spokesman for the Privy Council Office said information about the appointment of a permanent budget officer would be “made available in due course.”

The appointment of a permanent budget officer to a seven-year term is decided by cabinet and must be approved by parliament. Interim PBOs, like Jacques, can be appointed without parliamentary sign-off for six-month terms.

The federal government’s “persistent delays” in appointing new fiscal watchdogs were highlighted as a shortcoming in an otherwise glowing review of Canada’s parliamentary budget officer published last week by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Jacques argued at the House of Commons standing committee on government spending and estimates on Thursday that it would benefit Ottawa to shift the watchdog’s mandate from the budget officer to the office itself to help with continuity between mandates.

The budget office will continue to work on existing requests while waiting for a new officer to be named.

Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau told the same committee in French that the federal government’s failure to date to name a replacement PBO is “unacceptable” with Jacques’ term coming to a close.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2022 disappearance of Mississauga woman now a homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public's assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide. Mezhgan Aini, 38, who...

4h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

12m ago

Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city's northwest end early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a commercial...

1h ago

Blood Moon set to dazzle early‑morning sky over Canada on March 3

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red. The phenomenon—popularly known as a "blood Moon"—will...

2h ago

Top Stories

2022 disappearance of Mississauga woman now a homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public's assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide. Mezhgan Aini, 38, who...

4h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

12m ago

Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city's northwest end early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a commercial...

1h ago

Blood Moon set to dazzle early‑morning sky over Canada on March 3

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red. The phenomenon—popularly known as a "blood Moon"—will...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Air Canada cancels flights to Israel, Dubai, travel advisory issued

Air Canada says it is cancelling flights to Israel and Dubai through the first few days of March following the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran.

3h ago

0:42
Iranian-owned business targeted in Thornhill shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

4h ago

0:27
Carbon monoxide leak sends one person to hospital in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke.

4h ago

2:57
College and Bay to be shut down for construction, brief pause for World Cup

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup.

3h ago

5:37
Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous award for 'The Studio'

Seth Rogen accepted an award on behalf of the late great comedy legend Catherine O'Hara, who was awarded for best female actor in a comedy series for the show 'The Studio' at the Actor Awards.

1h ago

More Videos