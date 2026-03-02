Union files grievance, asks feds to suspend early retirement program

Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Sharon DeSousa listens to a question during a news conference, Tuesday Nov. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2026 12:17 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 1:01 pm.

OTTAWA — The Public Service Alliance of Canada has filed a policy grievance and is asking the federal government to halt its planned early retirement program for public servants.

The union argues the launch of the program has been “botched” and is asking for its suspension, arguing that it avoids obligations under workers’ collective agreements.

It says the rollout of the program was rushed and that unions need to be consulted before the government takes any further steps.

The federal government has sent letters with information on its planned early retirement program to almost 68,000 public servants who may be eligible.

The government’s website says the program is not yet available, and that implementation will proceed when budget legislation comes into force.

Sharon DeSousa, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, says the union doesn’t oppose early retirement options but those efforts must be “negotiated, lawful and protect workers’ rights.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

