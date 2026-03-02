White House attributes redness on Trump’s neck to skin cream but doesn’t say what it’s treating

Redness is seen on the neck of President Donald Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2026 3:12 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 5:30 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday attributed a large red spot on President Donald Trump’s neck to a skin cream he is using, without elaborating on what condition it is treating.

The redness drew widespread attention Monday, when news photographers captured close-up images of the president’s neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” Sean Barbabella, the president’s doctor, said in a statement. “The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

The White House did not immediately respond to follow-up questions, such as what the cream is, when Trump began the treatment and what condition it is supposed to prevent. Zoomed-in photos from at least as far back as the Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Feb. 19 show visible redness on the president’s neck.

The president’s medical report from his April 2025 physical noted that he was taking mometasone cream “as needed” for an unspecified skin condition.

Trump, 79, became the oldest president to have taken the oath of office when he was sworn in last January. In particular because of his advanced age, Trump’s health is closely scrutinized.

Barbabella said in December that Trump had MRI imaging on his heart and abdomen in October as part of preventive screening for men his age, with the results being “perfectly normal.” That October physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center found that Trump is in overall “exceptional health,” according to Barbabella.

Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weston Lions Arena to be saved: Councillor Nunziata

Weston Lions Area, which was set to close at the end of March, will be revitalized after the City of Toronto, the provincial government and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) reached an agreement....

0m ago

Ontario and Nova Scotia sign interprovincial alcohol trade deal

The premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia announced Monday that the two provinces have entered into a first-of-its-kind interprovincial trade deal for alcohol sales. The agreement will allow residents...

3h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

5h ago

City to replace all Toronto water meter transmission units because they are 'failing earlier than expected'

The City of Toronto says all 470,000 water meter transmission units installed across the city will be replaced in April. The devices are used to automatically send water-use readings to the City for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Weston Lions Arena to be saved: Councillor Nunziata

Weston Lions Area, which was set to close at the end of March, will be revitalized after the City of Toronto, the provincial government and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) reached an agreement....

0m ago

Ontario and Nova Scotia sign interprovincial alcohol trade deal

The premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia announced Monday that the two provinces have entered into a first-of-its-kind interprovincial trade deal for alcohol sales. The agreement will allow residents...

3h ago

Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre that will 'awe' public

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is too small and antiquated for a world-class city, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday while teasing the construction of a massive new centre that would "awe" the...

5h ago

City to replace all Toronto water meter transmission units because they are 'failing earlier than expected'

The City of Toronto says all 470,000 water meter transmission units installed across the city will be replaced in April. The devices are used to automatically send water-use readings to the City for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
New deals with India, no interest in Iran

Canada signs $5.5 billion in new deals with India, amid concerns about foreign interference & transnational repression. This as the foreign minister says Canada wants no involvement in the war on Iran.

1h ago

0:59
Ontario and Nova Scotia premiers sign new interprovincial alcohol trade deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston signed a new interprovincial agreement to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol trade deal.

3h ago

4:42
Trump outlines objectives in strikes on Iran as conflict continues

U.S. President Donald Trump has outlined his administration's objectives in strikes on Iran as division grows between U.S. Congress and some allied countries on Trump's tactics.

3h ago

0:41
'Blood Moon' to be visible across North America Tuesday morning

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red.

2h ago

0:44
Passport price set to increase by March 31

Canadians will now have to pay more to renew their passport as the price for both the five-year and ten-year renewal will see a price increase come March 31.

2h ago

More Videos