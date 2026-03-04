Canada secures limited seats on commercial flights from Lebanon as conflict widens

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand speaks at the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Tuesday March 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

March 4, 2026

Last Updated March 4, 2026 10:25 am.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says the federal government has secured “a limited number of seats” on commercial flights out of Lebanon for Canadians trying to flee the region.

Anand says more than 103,000 people have registered with Global Affairs Canada in the Middle East and Gulf region.

The Canadian government is not offering assisted departures from the region.

Israel’s ministry of tourism is operating buses to the border with Egypt and Anand says Global Affairs is communicating these options to the people who are registered.

Canadians are being advised to avoid all travel to a number of countries in the region as the U.S.-Iran conflict widens.

Anand says Canada has added diplomatic staff in neighbouring countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan and Turkey.

