Child with special needs allegedly assaulted by Richmond Hill therapist: police

A photo of Roza Hosseini is shown. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 4, 2026 1:49 pm.

A 36-year-old occupational therapist has been arrested following allegations that a child with special needs was assaulted in Vaughan.

Police in York Region say they were contacted on February 24 by someone who claimed a woman went to the victim’s home for a therapy session and allegedly assaulted them.

Investigators arrested Roza Hosseini of Richmond Hill on February 27 and charged her with one count of assault.

Police add that Hosseini works with multiple clients, and they are concerned that there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

Several arrests made as students protest cuts to OSAP grants

Toronto police say several arrests were made as hundreds of Ontario post-secondary students and supporters took to the lawn of the legislature on Wednesday to protest cuts to financial assistance grants. Colleges...

6m ago

Daughter of Canadian woman killed in Dominican bus crash left in dark on dad's condition

The daughter of a Canadian woman killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic says her family is still searching for answers three days after the incident that left another Canadian dead and 13 others...

2h ago

Brian Da Costa, 'key figure' in Project South investigation, granted bail

Brian Da Costa, identified by police as a "key figure" in the Project South investigation into police corruption and organized crime, has been granted bail. Da Costa is facing 16 charges, including...

2h ago

Toronto police chief launches 'anti-corruption' project following Project South probe

In the wake of the arrest of seven Toronto police officers as part of a massive corruption scandal last month, the city's top cop is launching several new initiatives focused on anti-corruption. Chief...

1h ago

