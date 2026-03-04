Child with special needs allegedly assaulted by Richmond Hill therapist: police

A 36-year-old occupational therapist has been arrested following allegations that a child with special needs was assaulted in Vaughan.

Police in York Region say they were contacted on February 24 by someone who claimed a woman went to the victim’s home for a therapy session and allegedly assaulted them.

Investigators arrested Roza Hosseini of Richmond Hill on February 27 and charged her with one count of assault.

Police add that Hosseini works with multiple clients, and they are concerned that there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.