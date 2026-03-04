Poilievre pitches Germany on reliable LNG supply in Berlin speech

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pitching Canada to a German audience today as a reliable energy supplier in a period of global uncertainty.

Poilievre is in Berlin speaking to the Konrad Adenauer Foundation as part of a trip to Europe that saw him meet in recent days with business leaders and conservative counterparts in the United Kingdom.

In his prepared remarks, Poilievre says the current instability in the Middle East tied to the conflict in Iran has driven energy prices sharply higher in Europe.

He says that’s a hit Germany could avoid by shifting its sourcing of liquefied natural gas to Canada.

Poilievre is pitching Germany on a binding natural gas supply agreement with a commitment from Canada to expedite the building of pipelines and export terminals needed to get Canadian LNG overseas.

Poilievre is not acting on behalf of Canada in any official capacity during his trip to Europe, which is fully funded by the Conservative party.

