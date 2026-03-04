Toronto police chief to launch ‘anti-corruption’ project following Project South probe

In the wake of the arrest of seven Toronto police officers as part of a massive corruption scandal last month, the city’s top cop is set to launch several new initiatives focused on anti-corruption.

Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to discuss how the police service is addressing the fallout from Project South at Wednesday’s Toronto Police Services Board meeting and how it plans to restore public trust in the service.

Demkiw is expected to elaborate on two initiatives he plans to implement. The first is being called the “Chief’s Anti-Corruption Project,” which aims to put in place safeguards to prevent, detect, and respond to potential corruption. The second project is the “One TPS” project, which aims in part to ensure “expectations are clearly understood and consistently reinforced.”

Both projects are expected to run for a minimum of two years.

Last month, an investigation by York Regional Police uncovered widespread misuse of police databases, alleged bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, and links to violent organized‑crime activity, including a conspiracy to commit murder in York Region.

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired member of the force have been charged in connection with the probe, which has also seen three members of the Peel Regional Police force put on administrative leave.

Ontario’s Inspectorate of Policing is already conducting a review of all 45 police services across the province.

Demkiw has said the investigation into misconduct allegations arising from the criminal probe of the officers will be taken over by the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency.

The chief has said he will be seeking to suspend six of the accused officers without pay, in accordance with policing legislation.