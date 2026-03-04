An adult victim is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a downtown Toronto apartment building early Wednesday, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to 200 Wellesley Street East, near Wellesley and Bleeker Street, shortly after 12:20 a.m., where Toronto paramedics found an adult suffering from life‑threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing occurred inside the building, a large high‑rise complex.

Police have not released information about the victim’s gender, possible suspects or what may have led to the stabbing. No additional injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.