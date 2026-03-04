1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing inside Toronto high‑rise

Emergency crews were called to 200 Wellesley Street East, near Wellesley and Bleeker Street, shortly after 12:20 a.m. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 4, 2026 5:30 am.

An adult victim is in critical condition after a stabbing inside a downtown Toronto apartment building early Wednesday, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to 200 Wellesley Street East, near Wellesley and Bleeker Street, shortly after 12:20 a.m., where Toronto paramedics found an adult suffering from life‑threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing occurred inside the building, a large high‑rise complex.

Police have not released information about the victim’s gender, possible suspects or what may have led to the stabbing. No additional injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Top Stories

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

1h ago

John Tory will not run for mayor of Toronto in 2026

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory, who resigned in 2023 after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer was revealed, will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming municipal election. Tory...

8h ago

Mother urges Canada to swiftly repatriate her son after reported transfer to Iraq

OTTAWA — The mother of a Canadian man says she fears for his safety behind bars in Iraq after receiving word from Canada's foreign ministry he may have been transferred there from detention in northeastern...

1h ago

Immigration could soon account for all of Canada's population growth: expert

OTTAWA — With Canada's population growth now essentially flat, the country could be heading toward an unprecedented situation where population growth is driven entirely by immigration, one expert says. Based...

1h ago

