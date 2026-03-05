8 arrested, five wanted after Durham business defrauded of more than $3M

Five people wanted in connection to a sophisticated fraud investigation in Durham Region. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 5, 2026 3:58 pm.

Eight people are facing charges and five more are wanted after an employee allegedly defrauded a Durham business of more than $3 million.

The investigation began when financial irregularities were identified following a corporate restructuring at ServiceMaster, a cleaning services company, in Durham Region. An internal audit was conducted and police were notified in November of 2021.

It centered around a woman who was employed as the operations manager.

It’s alleged the suspect orchestrated a sophisticated fraud scheme that involved the diversion of employee wages, the redirection of payroll to other people, including family members and the submission of fraudulent subcontractor invoices for work that was never performed.

The forensic audit found 270 fraudulent cheques had been issued to eight subcontractor companies and deposited into 22 bank accounts.

The investigation also allegedly revealed extensive money laundering activity including the use of cheque-cashing businesses, multiple financial institutions and the movement of money in Durham, the GTA and around the world.

Investigators allege the fraud could have spanned more than 15 years, however only the period between Jan. 2015 and Oct. 2021 was reviewed due to a lack of available financial records.

ServiceMaster is believed to have lost more than $3 million in that six-year period alone.

Eight people, four women and four men, have been arrested and five people, two women and three men, are still wanted.

All the suspects are facing charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds over $5,000 and launder proceeds of crime.

Several of the suspects are facing an additional charge of theft over $5,000. Meanwhile Duaa Hadweh, 53, of Clarington is also charged with utter forged documents.

The full list of suspects and charges can be found here.

Anyone with information on those still wanted are asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It was pre-planned murder': Sister of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

A 45-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ont., has been identified as Nancy Grewal, an outspoken social media critic of the Khalistan movement that seeks to establish an independent homeland...

1h ago

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

2h ago

Man encounters challenges removing information from credit score

Maintaining a good credit score is a priority for most consumers. But what happens when incorrect information shows up on your record? Elvis Fernandes and his wife were attempting to buy a house when...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Most on-street, metered parking spots across Toronto in line to see rate increases

The Toronto Parking Authority board is set to vote on the proposed rate increased during a meeting on March 11, 2026.

4h ago

Top Stories

'It was pre-planned murder': Sister of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

A 45-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ont., has been identified as Nancy Grewal, an outspoken social media critic of the Khalistan movement that seeks to establish an independent homeland...

1h ago

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

2h ago

Man encounters challenges removing information from credit score

Maintaining a good credit score is a priority for most consumers. But what happens when incorrect information shows up on your record? Elvis Fernandes and his wife were attempting to buy a house when...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Most on-street, metered parking spots across Toronto in line to see rate increases

The Toronto Parking Authority board is set to vote on the proposed rate increased during a meeting on March 11, 2026.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Ontario education minister appoints supervisors at Peel and York Catholic school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board and the York Catholic District School Board over concerns of "infighting and long-term financial unsustainability.”

3h ago

3:03
The challenge of removing inaccurate information from your credit report

A Toronto man reached out to Speakers Corner about his frustratingly long delay trying to get inaccurate information removed from his Equifax credit report. Pat Taney talks with an industry expert about the massive credit reporting agency delays.

3h ago

1:00
NATO not considering Article 5 over Iranian strikes in Turkiye: Secretary General Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says Article 5 is not on the table following Iranian missile strikes over Turkish airspace.

5h ago

0:52
Bradford proposes subway platform doors, police at every TTC station

Toronto councillor Brad Bradford wants to see police patrols and platform-edge doors installed at every TTC station as part of his push to improve safety on the transit system.

5h ago

0:40
Potential measles exposure reported at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Public Health is warning residents of measles exposure after a confirmed case traveled through Pearson Airport.

7h ago

More Videos