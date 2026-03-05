8 arrested, five wanted after Durham business defrauded of more than $3M

Eight people are facing charges and five more are wanted after an employee allegedly defrauded a Durham business of more than $3 million.

The investigation began when financial irregularities were identified following a corporate restructuring at ServiceMaster, a cleaning services company, in Durham Region. An internal audit was conducted and police were notified in November of 2021.

It centered around a woman who was employed as the operations manager.

It’s alleged the suspect orchestrated a sophisticated fraud scheme that involved the diversion of employee wages, the redirection of payroll to other people, including family members and the submission of fraudulent subcontractor invoices for work that was never performed.

The forensic audit found 270 fraudulent cheques had been issued to eight subcontractor companies and deposited into 22 bank accounts.

The investigation also allegedly revealed extensive money laundering activity including the use of cheque-cashing businesses, multiple financial institutions and the movement of money in Durham, the GTA and around the world.

Investigators allege the fraud could have spanned more than 15 years, however only the period between Jan. 2015 and Oct. 2021 was reviewed due to a lack of available financial records.

ServiceMaster is believed to have lost more than $3 million in that six-year period alone.

Eight people, four women and four men, have been arrested and five people, two women and three men, are still wanted.

All the suspects are facing charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds over $5,000 and launder proceeds of crime.

Several of the suspects are facing an additional charge of theft over $5,000. Meanwhile Duaa Hadweh, 53, of Clarington is also charged with utter forged documents.

The full list of suspects and charges can be found here.

Anyone with information on those still wanted are asked to contact police.