Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board and the York Catholic District School Board over concerns of "infighting and long-term financial unsustainability.”

By John Marchesan

Posted March 5, 2026 1:50 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 3:25 pm.

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards.

Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB), citing “serious concerns about infighting and long-term financial unsustainability.”

This makes a total of eight provincial school boards now under the supervision of the government.

Last month, Calandra placed the PDSB under provisional supervision to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, and he gave the York board two weeks to get its financial house in order or face the same fate.

Calandra says it is clear that both boards can’t resolve their challenges on their own, previously noting the Peel board has run a deficit for five consecutive years, while the York Catholic board has depleted its reserves, refused to submit a “realistic financial recovery plan,” and has had seven directors of education in nine years.

Related:

Heather Watt, described by the government as a management consultant with over 20 years of career experience in public and private sector leadership, has been appointed as supervisor at the PDSB.

Carrie Kormos, who has over 30 years of executive team experience in the Canadian government, gaming, hospitality and tourism sectors, has been appointed as supervisor at the YCDSB.

“I have appointed supervisors to restore sound management, strengthen oversight and ensure every decision is focused on protecting student learning and success,” Calandra said in a statement.

Critics have said that Calandra’s moves to take over school boards and sideline trustees erode local democracy, and they say boards are in dire financial shape because provincial funding is not keeping up with increasing needs or inflation.

“It’s nearly impossible to see how this decision will help students,” said Ontario NDP Shadow Minister for Education, Chandra Pasma. “Instead of bringing in experienced educators who understand classrooms and student needs, Minister Calandra has handed control to former Conservative government staffers, one of whom is a casino executive and the other being a Harris-era Chief of Staff. ” 

“When you put people with backgrounds in consulting and gambling in charge of our school boards, it feels like the Ford government is gambling away our kids’ future. If the Ford government truly cared about students, they would stop playing politics with our schools and start properly funding them.”

