Peel school board supervision a ‘smokescreen’ for underfunding, chair says

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra, left, speaks at an announcement at a school in Ottawa, with the directors of education of regional school boards, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2026 3:09 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 4:11 pm.

The chair of a school board recently taken over by Ontario’s minister of education is defending the management and finances of the board, saying the supervision is a “smokescreen” to distract from provincial underfunding.

Education Minister Paul Calandra announced Wednesday that he was putting the Peel District School Board under supervision due to a plan to lay off 60 teachers and repeated budget deficits.

Peel is the seventh board placed under provincial supervision since Calandra became minister last year, and he has also given the York Catholic District School Board two weeks to make a case for avoiding the same fate.

Peel board chair David Green says the deficits had always been covered in the past by dipping into the board’s reserves, and part of the reason for deficits is that the board has been spending more on special education than it receives for that from the province.

Green also clarifies that the loss of teachers from dozens of classrooms aren’t “layoffs” of full-time teachers, rather to save money, resource teachers are being moved into classrooms being covered by long-term occasional teachers, whose contracts are being cut short.

Calandra has said that disrupting all of those classrooms mid-year for about 1,400 students was not acceptable.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as...

41m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Friday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

5m ago

Break-in at Kensington Market bakery caught on security camera

A break-in at a Kensington Market bakery caught on security cameras is costing the small business thousands of dollars. The incident happened Wednesday morning before 5 a.m. at the Little Pebbles Cafe...

35m ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

3h ago

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as...

41m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Friday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

5m ago

Break-in at Kensington Market bakery caught on security camera

A break-in at a Kensington Market bakery caught on security cameras is costing the small business thousands of dollars. The incident happened Wednesday morning before 5 a.m. at the Little Pebbles Cafe...

35m ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
FROM 2016: Catherine O'Hara looks back on her career, love for Canadian film

In an interview with City News in 2016 during Telefilm Canada's Evening with Canada's Stars, Catherine O'Hara looked back on her career and her love for Canadian talent.

4h ago

0:40
Don Lemon arrested after covering anti-ICE protest at Minnesota church

Journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested after covering an anti-ICE protest during a service at a Minnesota church.

6h ago

2:32
Southern Ontario under extreme cold warning

Most of Southern Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as some regions could see temperatures as low as -34.

7h ago

2:21
Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs hit

The final midnight shift wrapped up at 6:30 a.m., closing a chapter for more than 700 GM employees and triggering hundreds more job losses across the supply chain. Dilshad Burman has more.

7h ago

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

23h ago

More Videos