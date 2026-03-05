Man stabbed near Union Station: police
Posted March 5, 2026 8:09 pm.
Last Updated March 5, 2026 8:49 pm.
Toronto police say a male has been stabbed near Union Station early Thursday evening.
The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the Bay Street and Front Street West area.
Paramedics say a man has been transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as male, between 25 and 35 years old, five-feet and nine inches in height. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and carrying a gray backpack.