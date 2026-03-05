Man stabbed near Union Station: police

Toronto police say a male has been stabbed near Union Station early Thursday evening.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the Bay Street and Front Street West area.

Paramedics say a man has been transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as male, between 25 and 35 years old, five-feet and nine inches in height. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and carrying a gray backpack.