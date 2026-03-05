Man stabbed near Union Station: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/ Matt Wilkins

By Joseph Ryan

Posted March 5, 2026 8:09 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 8:49 pm.

Toronto police say a male has been stabbed near Union Station early Thursday evening.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the Bay Street and Front Street West area.

Paramedics say a man has been transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as male, between 25 and 35 years old, five-feet and nine inches in height. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and carrying a gray backpack.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's defence chief says allies may help Gulf states bombed by Iran

Canada's defence chief Gen. Jennie Carignan says allies are in talks about possibly helping Persian Gulf states defend themselves against bombing from Iran. Carignan says a meeting is set for Friday...

1h ago

'It was pre-planned murder': Sister of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

A 45-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ont., has been identified as Nancy Grewal, an outspoken social media critic of the Khalistan movement that seeks to establish an independent homeland...

4h ago

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

27m ago

Man encounters challenges removing information from credit score

Maintaining a good credit score is a priority for most consumers. But what happens when incorrect information shows up on your record? Elvis Fernandes and his wife were attempting to buy a house when...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada's defence chief says allies may help Gulf states bombed by Iran

Canada's defence chief Gen. Jennie Carignan says allies are in talks about possibly helping Persian Gulf states defend themselves against bombing from Iran. Carignan says a meeting is set for Friday...

1h ago

'It was pre-planned murder': Sister of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

A 45-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ont., has been identified as Nancy Grewal, an outspoken social media critic of the Khalistan movement that seeks to establish an independent homeland...

4h ago

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

27m ago

Man encounters challenges removing information from credit score

Maintaining a good credit score is a priority for most consumers. But what happens when incorrect information shows up on your record? Elvis Fernandes and his wife were attempting to buy a house when...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Spring-like weather on the way for Toronto

The GTA will see a stretch of spring-like weather starting this weekend. However, temperatures dip again later next week.

2h ago

2:33
Ford government appoints two more school board supervisors

Both the Peel District School Board and the York Catholic District School Board have been placed under supervision by Education Minister Paul Calandra. Mark McAllister reports.

2h ago

2:42
Police Uncover $3M Family Fraud

Durham police say a trusted operations manager and several relatives are accused in a long-running fraud that allegedly siphoned more than $3 million from a ServiceMaster business. Eight people are charged and five more suspects are still wanted.

3h ago

2:28
How OSAP changes may harm colleges

The Ford government's changes to OSAP have caused widespread anger among students, but one expert says the changes may ultimately harm colleges as well. Erica Natividad reports.

3h ago

2:33
Crews continue to repair potholes across Toronto following harsh winter

The city of Toronto is ramping up pothole efforts after a harsh winter left many roads in need of repair work, Alessandra Carneiro reports

3h ago

More Videos