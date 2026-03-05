Mississauga man, 18, charged in 2 Newmarket shootings at the same home

Firearm allegedly seized by York police in connection to an investigation into two shootings at the same Newmarket home last October. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 5, 2026 3:08 pm.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two shootings in Newmarket at the same home that injured one person.

York police say the first shooting happened on Oct. 16 at 1 a.m. in the area of Hewitt Circle and Plantation Gate. Two vehicles parking in a driveway were damaged by gunfire along with the garage and front door of the home.

There were people home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

One week later, officers were called to the same address for reports of gunshots around 4:40 a.m. One victim had been struck by gunfire while inside a parked vehicle at the home.

They were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect had allegedly fired multiple rounds towards the home and vehicles in the driveway.

A suspect was later identified in connection to both shootings and on March 4, search warrants were executed at homes in Mississauga and Brampton.

A firearm and high-capacity magazines were allegedly found along with a quantity of a controlled substance.

Jason Tulloch, 18, of Mississauga is facing over 20 charges including attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and several weapons charges.

