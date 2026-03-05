Third suspect of Jahkai Jack murder arrested in Calgary

Abdul Yeberebaba, 20, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Joseph Ryan

Posted March 5, 2026 9:21 pm.

Toronto police say a man wanted in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack has been arrested in Calgary.

In a media release Thursday evening, officers say 20-year-old Abdul Yeberebaba was apprehended by Calgary Police on Feb. 27.

Yeberebaba has been returned to Toronto and is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting and death of Jack in June 2025. He is the third suspect in the homicide investigation.

Jack was shot and killed in the Emmett Avenue and Jane Street area, near Weston Road. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Jahkai Jack, 15, was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Last week, investigators provided an updated saying Rajveer Gill21, and Jayden Samuel-James, 19, both of Toronto, have been arrested and are facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder. Samuel-James was arrested in British Columbia.

-With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto and Meredith Bond

Top Stories

Canada's defence chief says allies may help Gulf states bombed by Iran

Canada's defence chief Gen. Jennie Carignan says allies are in talks about possibly helping Persian Gulf states defend themselves against bombing from Iran. Carignan says a meeting is set for Friday...

3h ago

'It was pre-planned murder': Sister of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

A 45-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ont., has been identified as Nancy Grewal, an outspoken social media critic of the Khalistan movement that seeks to establish an independent homeland...

6h ago

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

2h ago

Man stabbed near Union Station: police

Toronto police say a male has been stabbed near Union Station early Thursday evening. The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the Bay Street and Front Street West area. Paramedics say the man...

2h ago

