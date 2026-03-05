Third suspect of Jahkai Jack murder arrested in Calgary

Toronto police say a man wanted in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack has been arrested in Calgary.

In a media release Thursday evening, officers say 20-year-old Abdul Yeberebaba was apprehended by Calgary Police on Feb. 27.

Yeberebaba has been returned to Toronto and is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting and death of Jack in June 2025. He is the third suspect in the homicide investigation.

Jack was shot and killed in the Emmett Avenue and Jane Street area, near Weston Road. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Jahkai Jack, 15, was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Last week, investigators provided an updated saying Rajveer Gill, 21, and Jayden Samuel-James, 19, both of Toronto, have been arrested and are facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder. Samuel-James was arrested in British Columbia.

-With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto and Meredith Bond