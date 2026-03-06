1 man seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scarborough early Friday evening.

According to investigators, the collision happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say a male pedestrian was struck by a white transport truck that fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.