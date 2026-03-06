Durham police are searching for at least one suspect after a dog was found shot dead at a kennel on a rural property in Pickering’s Claremont, Ont.

Police say the shooting happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2025, and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2025, at a kennel located on a residential property near Sideline 20 and 8th Concession Road.

According to investigators, at least one suspect entered the kennel during that time and used a firearm to harm the dog. The animal was later found deceased by its owner after succumbing to its injuries.

Police have not released details about the type of firearm used, whether the suspect is believed to have known the property owners, or if there were any signs of forced entry. Investigators say they are working to determine a motive and whether more than one person may have been involved.

Officers are asking for cellphone video, dashcam footage, home surveillance recordings, or any information that could help identify the suspect.