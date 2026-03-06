Police searching for suspect after dog found shot dead at Ontario kennel

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2026 12:26 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 12:30 pm.

Durham police are searching for at least one suspect after a dog was found shot dead at a kennel on a rural property in Pickering’s Claremont, Ont.

Police say the shooting happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2025, and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2025, at a kennel located on a residential property near Sideline 20 and 8th Concession Road.

According to investigators, at least one suspect entered the kennel during that time and used a firearm to harm the dog. The animal was later found deceased by its owner after succumbing to its injuries.

Police have not released details about the type of firearm used, whether the suspect is believed to have known the property owners, or if there were any signs of forced entry. Investigators say they are working to determine a motive and whether more than one person may have been involved.

Officers are asking for cellphone video, dashcam footage, home surveillance recordings, or any information that could help identify the suspect.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Mark Twain: "Buy land, they're not making it anymore." Ontario Premier, Doug Ford: "Hold my beer." Premier Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate...

6m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

1h ago

Police facing barriers in solving extortion crimes as rates climb across Canada

Reports of extortion have climbed more than 500 per cent between 2012 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada. In some parts of the country, like Peel Region, it's even worse...

1h ago

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Mark Twain: "Buy land, they're not making it anymore." Ontario Premier, Doug Ford: "Hold my beer." Premier Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate...

6m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

1h ago

Police facing barriers in solving extortion crimes as rates climb across Canada

Reports of extortion have climbed more than 500 per cent between 2012 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada. In some parts of the country, like Peel Region, it's even worse...

1h ago

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Premier Ford says he wants to build an artificial island for new Toronto convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's considering building an artificial island to build a new multiple billion dollar Toronto convention centre.

1h ago

0:36
Two arrested after vehicle crashes into pole before catching fire

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute.

3h ago

0:38
Hourly parking rates in Toronto could cost drivers more in 2026

If you use metered on-street parking, you’ll likely have to dig a little deeper into your wallet as hourly rates at most spots across much of Toronto are on track to increase throughout 2026.

2h ago

2:26
Toronto gas prices skyrocket: Here's how much it could cost by midnight

Gas prices across Canada are expected to continue to climb as the U.S.-Iran war continues to widen across the Middle East.

4h ago

1:03
Toronto to experience double-digit weekend warmup

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario.

5h ago

More Videos