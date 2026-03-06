Halton police say they have laid 18 additional charges in a sweeping investigation into thefts from mausoleums across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), bringing the total number of charges to 98 as officers continue working to reunite families with hundreds of stolen memorial items.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says the investigation has grown significantly since arrests were first announced in November 2025, when officers concluded a probe into thefts from cremation niches in six mausoleums spanning Oakville, Burlington, Toronto and the Niagara region.

The suspects targeted jewellery, decorative cremation urns, keepsakes and other valuables often stored inside the niches.

Since the arrests, police say more than 140 people have contacted investigators, and 68 victims have successfully identified stolen property. In total, officers have recovered more than 600 stolen items, though many remain unclaimed.

Photo: HRPS/X.

To help families determine whether their loved ones’ belongings were among the recovered items, HRPS has created an online photo album showcasing all remaining property still in police custody. Investigators are urging the public to review the gallery and contact police if they recognize anything.

The investigation remains active as officers continue to identify victims, return property and pursue additional leads connected to the thefts.