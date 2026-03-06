Police lay 18 new charges in GTA mausoleum thefts, more than 600 stolen items recovered

An officer with the Halton Regional Police Service. Photo: HRPS/Facebook.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2026 10:06 am.

Halton police say they have laid 18 additional charges in a sweeping investigation into thefts from mausoleums across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), bringing the total number of charges to 98 as officers continue working to reunite families with hundreds of stolen memorial items.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says the investigation has grown significantly since arrests were first announced in November 2025, when officers concluded a probe into thefts from cremation niches in six mausoleums spanning Oakville, Burlington, Toronto and the Niagara region.

The suspects targeted jewellery, decorative cremation urns, keepsakes and other valuables often stored inside the niches.

Since the arrests, police say more than 140 people have contacted investigators, and 68 victims have successfully identified stolen property. In total, officers have recovered more than 600 stolen items, though many remain unclaimed.

Photo: HRPS/X.

To help families determine whether their loved ones’ belongings were among the recovered items, HRPS has created an online photo album showcasing all remaining property still in police custody. Investigators are urging the public to review the gallery and contact police if they recognize anything.

The investigation remains active as officers continue to identify victims, return property and pursue additional leads connected to the thefts.

Top Stories

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

1h ago

Toronto set for stretch of double‑digit warmth this weekend as spring surge arrives, albeit temporarily

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario....

7m ago

2 arrested after vehicle slams into pole and catches fire in early‑morning Rexdale crash

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute. Officers were...

1h ago

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to 'spring forward'

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province. While...

1h ago

