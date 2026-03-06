SIU investigating as man killed after shot by Barrie police stun gun

A Special Investigations Unit forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2026 2:34 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 2:43 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog says a man in Barrie is dead after police shot him with a stun gun. 

Barrie police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Dunlop Street West and Frances Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Investigators say a 25-year-old female driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

During the course of that arrest, police learned that a 29-year-old man in the vehicle was wanted on an arrest warrant. He fled the scene and was located a short distance away by police.

According to the SIU, the man and the officers ended up in a residential backyard where there was an “interaction” that “included the deployment of a conducted energy weapon,” commonly known as a Taser or stun gun. 

The SIU says the man had no vital signs after the incident, and he was later pronounced dead in hospital. 

The agency is mandated to investigate any case where police conduct may have resulted in death or serious injury. 

