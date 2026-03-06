Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 6, 2026 5:15 pm.

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child.

Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

The missing child is described as three feet tall, with black hair in two braids.

Aviannah was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants, pink boots and a multi-coloured jacket.

Police say they are concerned for the child’s safety.

