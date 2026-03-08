breaking

23 people rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

Ontario Provincial Police

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2026 5:48 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2026 7:10 pm.

OWEN SOUND — Police said 23 people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they were stranded on an ice shelf in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday.

They said the ice drifted for about two kilometres and split into several sections, causing some people to become partially submerged in the icy water.

Members from the Grey-Bruce detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said they received a report of numerous people becoming stranded Sunday afternoon.

“This became a life-threatening situation for several of the people due to hypothermia,” the detachment said on its social media page.

Emergency responders from OPP aviation and marine units and fire departments from counties around the Georgian Triangle responded to the calls for help.

Police said the Cobble Beach Golf Course opened its facility to allow for aviation units and triage response.

They said by mid-afternoon everyone was safely airlifted back to shore with minor injuries that included hypothermia.

Police said all those rescued were expected to make a full recovery.

“Great teamwork and a quick response by all involved,” the detachment said.

The rescue came as record warmth and rain washed over parts of Ontario on the weekend, while Hamilton police warned of extremely dangerous ice conditions after six people ended up in the water in Lake Ontario on Saturday.

Hamilton Police said two youths fell into lake off the city’s harbour front on Saturday and four others followed them in to try to attempt a rescue.

Police said everyone was pulled to safety, although one of the youths who went under needed to go to hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

The remaining five people were treated at the scene.

Hamilton police said in a statement that residents need to remember that recent fluctuating temperatures have made ice conditions extremely unsafe.

“Ice that may appear solid can quickly become thin and unstable. Residents are strongly urged to stay off all frozen lakes, ponds, and waterways,” the statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press

