Damaging winds forecast for much of Alberta and parts of B.C. and Saskatchewan

A torn Canadian flag flies in the wind in High Level, Alta., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2026 3:33 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2026 6:38 pm.

Environment Canada is warning residents in much of Alberta and southern Saskatchewan to secure loose objects and expect damage as strong winds whip through, while leaving thousands of residents in the dark. 

The warnings are in place for most areas from the Alberta-U. S. boundary to Fort McMurray and southwestern Saskatchewan with wind speeds between 90 and 110 km/h before they ease off on Sunday evening. 

Special weather statements for wind have been posted for southeastern B.C., although a stronger warning is up for the Fraser Valley where gusts could reach 90 km/h. 

The weather agency says high-sided vehicles could be pushed around by the wind, and there could be damage to roofs, fences, tress and soft shelters.

Tanya Croft, a spokeswoman with Fortis Alberta, said in a statement that a fast-moving winter storm has left multiple power outages across the province, with an estimated 8,000 residents without power. 

“Strong winds and heavy snow are causing downed power lines, trees contacting power lines and infrastructure damage,” read the statement. 

Croft said residents are reminded to stay at least 10 metres away from downed power lines and avoid damaged electrical equipment. 

Alberta power company ATCO also shows some power outages in northwestern Alberta.

British Columbia power utility BC Hydro says about 1,900 customers are without lights in the Southern Interior — about half of those customers are in Vernon.

Most of the outages are caused by trees and branches that brought down power lines, the utility says. 

BC Hydro says it’s aiming to have the lights back on by later Sunday. 

In southern Alberta, that wind may be accompanied by snow, including in Calgary, along the foothills, and in the areas of Banff, Strathmore, Waterton Lakes, and Vulcan, where up to 20 cm of snow will fall before it tapers off Sunday night. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 08, 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

23 people rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said 23 people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they were stranded on an ice shelf in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday. They said the ice drifted for about...

breaking

4m ago

Iranian state TV says Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late supreme leader, has been named his successor

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV on Sunday said Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the country's late supreme leader, has been named his successor. He had long been considered a contender,...

breaking

1h ago

Man, 23, shot by police multiple times during Burlington traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot a 23-year-old man multiple times during a traffic stop in Burlington. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were...

3h ago

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

5h ago

Top Stories

23 people rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said 23 people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they were stranded on an ice shelf in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday. They said the ice drifted for about...

breaking

4m ago

Iranian state TV says Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late supreme leader, has been named his successor

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV on Sunday said Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the country's late supreme leader, has been named his successor. He had long been considered a contender,...

breaking

1h ago

Man, 23, shot by police multiple times during Burlington traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot a 23-year-old man multiple times during a traffic stop in Burlington. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were...

3h ago

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Spring-like temperatures will kick-off the work week

Temperatures are expected to pick-up on Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

March 7, 2026 6:46 pm EST EST

2:53
Two GTA Synagogues hit with gunfire on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York on Saturday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

March 7, 2026 6:03 pm EST EST

2:19
Police investigate shootings at two GTA synagogues

Police are investigating two separate shootings within minutes of each other involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York.

March 7, 2026 12:52 pm EST EST

2:14
Toronto street parking fees could be increasing

Parking in Toronto could soon cost more. The Toronto Parking Authority is considering a rate increase of about 25 cents more an hour. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to drivers.

March 6, 2026 10:48 pm EST EST

2:09
Temperatures expected to jump next week

Warmer weather is on the horizon. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

March 6, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

More Videos