Damaging winds forecast for much of Alberta and parts of B.C. and Saskatchewan

Environment Canada is warning residents in much of Alberta and southern Saskatchewan to secure loose objects and expect damage as strong winds whip through, while leaving thousands of residents in the dark.

The warnings are in place for most areas from the Alberta-U. S. boundary to Fort McMurray and southwestern Saskatchewan with wind speeds between 90 and 110 km/h before they ease off on Sunday evening.

Special weather statements for wind have been posted for southeastern B.C., although a stronger warning is up for the Fraser Valley where gusts could reach 90 km/h.

The weather agency says high-sided vehicles could be pushed around by the wind, and there could be damage to roofs, fences, tress and soft shelters.

Tanya Croft, a spokeswoman with Fortis Alberta, said in a statement that a fast-moving winter storm has left multiple power outages across the province, with an estimated 8,000 residents without power.

“Strong winds and heavy snow are causing downed power lines, trees contacting power lines and infrastructure damage,” read the statement.

Croft said residents are reminded to stay at least 10 metres away from downed power lines and avoid damaged electrical equipment.

Alberta power company ATCO also shows some power outages in northwestern Alberta.

British Columbia power utility BC Hydro says about 1,900 customers are without lights in the Southern Interior — about half of those customers are in Vernon.

Most of the outages are caused by trees and branches that brought down power lines, the utility says.

BC Hydro says it’s aiming to have the lights back on by later Sunday.

In southern Alberta, that wind may be accompanied by snow, including in Calgary, along the foothills, and in the areas of Banff, Strathmore, Waterton Lakes, and Vulcan, where up to 20 cm of snow will fall before it tapers off Sunday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 08, 2026.