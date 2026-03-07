Police investigate after shots fired at synagogues in Thornhill and North York

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York overnight.

Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue near York Hill Boulevard was struck by gunfire just after midnight on March 7.

Police say there were two people inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

There was no immediate suspect description, but police said those responsible arrived in a dark sedan and opened fire on the building.

“This type of hate and this type of behaviour is quite despicable,” said YRP Deputy Kevin McCloskey. “Hate and bigotry has no place in York Region, it has no place in Ontario, and it has no place in Canada.”

McCloskey says the force’s hate crimes unit and firearms investigative team are both looking into the incident.

“Incidents like this one tonight speak to someone’s hate, or a group of people’s hate and their particular ideologies. Standing here, I don’t know that I have the right answer to tell you what can change any one person’s ideology or thoughts,” said McCloskey when asked what additional resources are needed to prevent these types of incidents moving forward..

Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca said he is both “disgusted and angered” by this latest incident of anti-semitic violence, while calling out inaction by various levels of government.

“Too much inaction and repeated weak responses from too many leaders have permitted this behaviour to become normalized. I have no doubt that many will take to social media to denounce what’s occurred, and then leave it at that. But words stopped being enough long ago,” he said in a social media post.

Police have established a command post at Promenade Mall to answer questions and address any concerns from the public.

Toronto police are seen outside Shaarei Shomayim on Glencairn Avenue after the building was struck by gunfire in the early morning hours of March 7, 2026. CITYNEWS

Meanwhile, Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a North York synagogue overnight.

Investigators were called to the area of Glencairn Avenue and Bathurst Street just after midnight for reports of gunshots.

Bullet holes can be seen on the front doors of Shaarei Shomayim.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has information, video or dash cam footage around the time of the incident is asked to contact the police.

Investigators could not say at this time if the two incidents are connected.

“At this point in time, there’s nothing to suggest that the shootings are related, however, given that they both happened overnight and happened within a short period of time from each other, we certainly are working with Toronto police and coordinating our investigation with them,” said McCloskey.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow echoed the comments of Vaughan Mayor Del Duca, calling the shooting “disgusting acts of antisemitism, hate and intimidation.”

“These attacks on Jewish institutions must stop,” she said in a social media post. “Toronto’s Jewish community has the right to practice their faith without fear, intimidation or violence. As we have seen repeatedly, antisemitic incidents increase in our city as international events unfold. I want to be clear: it is never acceptable to target Jewish community.”

This is the second North York synagogue to be hit by gunfire in less than a week.

On Monday night, several bullet holes were found in the front windows of Temple Emanu‑El, located at 120 Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401.