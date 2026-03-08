The Honourable Rechie Valdez is set to lead Canada at the 70th session of the UNCSW

OTTAWA — Rechie Valdez, Canada’s Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will highlight Ottawa’s commitment to gender equality and share best practices with international partners.

This year’s priority theme for the session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women focuses on strengthening access to justice for women and girls through inclusive legal systems and the removal of discriminatory laws and barriers.

Valdez will also address progress on a review theme centred on women’s participation in public life and eliminating violence against women and girls.

Canada’s delegation includes federal parliamentarians, officials, provincial and territorial representatives, Indigenous leaders and civil society groups.

Canada says progress on gender equality has been driven by partnerships among governments, communities, and organizations, noting that when the justice system works for women and girls, rights move from promise to practice, and societies become stronger.

Advancing gender equality remains key to justice, economic strength, and inclusive growth as Canada marks International Women’s Day.