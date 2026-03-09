Carney expected to be a no-show as MPs debate Iran war in House of Commons

The Liberal government is set to hold a debate on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and Canada's role following instances of mixed messaging from the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2026 11:14 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament are expected to debate Canada’s approach to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran on Monday evening, although the prime minister won’t be taking part.

After opposition parties called for some form of debate, the government proposed a take-note debate in the House of Commons about the conflict and its impact on Canadians abroad.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said he will not take part. He is set to attend a community event in the evening.

NDP interim leader Don Davies slammed the government’s communications on the conflict so far.

“Prime Minister Carney’s position on this conflict has been unprincipled, incoherent and contradictory. It changes by the day. Even more troubling, Mr. Carney refuses to rule out sending Canadian Forces into this illegal war,” Davies said in a media statement.

He added the NDP wants Canada to condemn the war as a violation of international law and categorically rule out any Canadian participation.

In Australia on March 4, Carney said the notion of Canadian participation was a “fundamental hypothetical” but said he could not “categorically rule out participation” particularly if allies needed defending.

Some of Carney’s own caucus members publicly expressed unease after the prime minister expressed support for the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

Days after the attack, Carney stepped back from that position somewhat by stating the airstrikes likely violate international law and insisting he expressed support for the mission “with regret.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Carney has been contradicting himself and no one understands his position on the war. He accused the prime minister of hiding from Monday’s debate.

Poilievre condemned the Iranian regime as illegal and said his party supports U.S. and Israeli action to overturn it and replace it with a democratically elected government.

He said Parliament should be able to assess any request for Canadian participation in the conflict, if there is one, and the government should be focused on what it can control.

“Here at home, this war should not be used as an excuse for higher food and gas prices. We have the energy here at home, we have the food here at home to make life affordable,” he said.

The Conservatives have demanded an emergency debate about how the conflict is affecting global energy supplies.

“The war in the Middle East has caused an energy scramble,” Poilievre said, adding that allies are looking for alternative sources of energy and Canada is not able to provide it.

He called for changes to laws he claimed are preventing Canadian energy from reaching markets in Europe and elsewhere. He called for the termination of the industrial carbon price and the repeal of the West Coast tanker ban.

“I’ll work with the prime minister to get these things done,” he said.

Poilievre also said the Carney government needs to use the powers it granted itself through the One Canadian Economy Act — the first bill passed by the Liberal government last summer, with the support of the Tories.

The law allows the government to quickly approve major infrastructure projects that are deemed to be in the national interest. A number of proposed projects have been referred to the Major Projects Office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.

— With files from Dylan Robertson, Kyle Duggan and Rob Drinkwater

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in custody after driving snow removal vehicle into SickKids Hospital: police

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended when an unknown man entered the...

39m ago

19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say the 19-year-old was arrested in Moosonee on Thursday. The incident happened in Vaughan on Jan. 26.

1h ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance facility opening at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

As of March 10, passengers bound for the United States will finish the customs process at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport before departure.

1h ago

Residences, vehicles shot at in Brampton: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are investigating after two residences and two vehicles were shot at in Brampton early Monday morning. Officers were called to the Spadina Road and Royal Orchard Drive area at around...

18m ago

Top Stories

Man in custody after driving snow removal vehicle into SickKids Hospital: police

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended when an unknown man entered the...

39m ago

19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say the 19-year-old was arrested in Moosonee on Thursday. The incident happened in Vaughan on Jan. 26.

1h ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance facility opening at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

As of March 10, passengers bound for the United States will finish the customs process at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport before departure.

1h ago

Residences, vehicles shot at in Brampton: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are investigating after two residences and two vehicles were shot at in Brampton early Monday morning. Officers were called to the Spadina Road and Royal Orchard Drive area at around...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Week of showers to be followed by snowfall

Parts of the GTA is expected to have a week of showers, with mild temperatures before a brief snowfall that's expected to hit Toronto this weekend.

3h ago

2:42
Double digit temperatures continue until Wednesday

Double digit temperatures are expected to stick around until Wednesday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:11
Police, community leaders condemn attacks on GTA synagogues, vow to investigate

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

20h ago

2:49
Spring-like temperatures will kick-off the work week

Temperatures are expected to pick-up on Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

March 7, 2026 6:46 pm EST EST

2:53
Two GTA Synagogues hit with gunfire on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York on Saturday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

March 7, 2026 6:03 pm EST EST

More Videos