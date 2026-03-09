Crews rescue man from 19th floor after fire at Etobicoke high-rise

Crews at a high-rise fire in Etobicoke on Monday, March 9, 2026. Adrian Golombek/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 9, 2026 12:45 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 1:42 pm.

Toronto Fire crews rescued a man from an Etobicoke high-rise after flames broke out in a unit on the 19th floor late Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the residential complex on Richview Road, in the Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road area, at around 11:37 a.m.

After being rescued from the unit, the man was taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to one unit and has since been extinguished. Firefighters remain on scene checking for hotspots.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

