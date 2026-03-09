Ottawa says it will spend up to $94.5M to improve jobs data in key industries

A worker welds at a steel manufacturing facility, in Hamilton, Ont., on July 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal government said Monday it’s planning to spend up to $94.5 million over the next five years to get a better sense of what’s happening on the ground in a turbulent labour market.

The money will go to 14 organizations to create forecasts and dashboards on data points like job vacancies broken down by key sectors.

The initiative is meant to give workers, employers and job seekers a better sense of the gaps and opportunities in each industry.

Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu announced the funding at an Ottawa-area homebuilder on Monday.

The funding is expected to support industries hit directly by U.S. tariffs such as manufacturing and forestry, as well as sectors like construction, trucking, mining and aerospace.

The federal government said in a media release it’s targeting industries that represent nearly two-thirds of Canada’s gross domestic product and employ 9.9 million people — 47 per cent of the country’s workforce.

Tariff-sensitive industries, such as manufacturing, have faced steep job losses over the past 12 months.

Other sectors have continued to add jobs or retain employees through the turmoil. The unemployment rate in January stood at 6.5 per cent — a tick lower than a year earlier, in part due to slower growth in the labour force.

Ottawa said in its release that getting better information about the labour market is critical to efforts to adapt to tariffs, build out major projects and support home construction.

