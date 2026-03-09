Residences, vehicles shot at in Brampton: Peel police

Damage to a vehicle after it was shot at in Brampton. Tarun Dutt/OMNI News

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 9, 2026 1:11 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 2:10 pm.

Peel Regional Police are investigating after two residences and two vehicles were shot at in Brampton early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Spadina Road and Royal Orchard Drive area at around 2:41 a.m.

Upon arrival they found evidence of gunfire.

Police say the suspects fled the area in a light-coloured four door sedan.

No injuries were reported.

An OMNI News reporter at the scene tells CityNews several bullet holes could be seen in a garage door. A home’s front door also had evidence of a bullet strike, and one vehicle was riddled with at least seven bullets.

