Submarine company taps former news anchor Peter Mansbridge to voice ad
Posted March 9, 2026 4:23 pm.
Last Updated March 9, 2026 5:22 pm.
OTTAWA — South Korean firm Hanwha Oceans has tapped former TV news anchor Peter Mansbridge to voice an ad as it looks to secure a multi-billion-dollar procurement contract from Ottawa.
Peter Mansbridge, the former voice of CBC’s The National, can be heard in a video posted to Hanwha’s YouTube page last week pitching the submarines as proven and reliable.
Hanwha Oceans is competing with German submarine manufacturer TKMS for a contract to supply Canada with up to 12 new submarines.
Mansbridge, who now hosts a podcast called The Bridge, says that since he left daily news almost a decade ago, his company has branched out into strategic communications.
He says he works with a number of companies and institutions and that he donates a “significant portion” of the proceeds from his work to universities and charitable organizations across the country.
Over the past few months, Hanwha ads promoting its KSS-III submarine have been popping up all over Ottawa as part of the shipbuilder’s efforts to make itself a household name in the nation’s capital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.
— With files from Craig Lord
Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press